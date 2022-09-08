Dana Air set to resume operations

Dana Air may soon resume flight operations as the airline has announced that it has concluded its internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders.

Speaking on the concluded safety training, the Accountable Manager of the airline, EmemobongEttete said “We have just concluded our Safety Management Systems training for top management staff and post holders.

“The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures, but the SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.

“Also in attendance at this training which was observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are some of our newly appointed post holders: Director of Safety and Quality, Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Director of flight Operations, Chief Pilot and Safety Manager all of which we will announce to our customers, vendors and partners very soon.

“We wish to once again thank our loyal customers, clients, partners, and vendors for their patience and understanding in the course of the ongoing audit and reassure them that as a responsible corporate citizen and a proudly Nigerian brand, we remain committed to the relationships we have built for the past 14 years of our operations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Strike: Committee Of VCs Sets Up Peace Team, Mulls N800,000 Salary For Professors

THE Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has called on the Federal Government to pay University professors N800,000 as against the N1.2 million negotiated by the Nimi Briggs committee…..

LAUTECH Graduate Returns Certificate, Demands Fees Refund

One Oludare Alaba, a graduate of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Monday, stormed his alma mater returning his certificate and asking for a refund of fees paid to the school till he graduated….

31% Of Nigerians Still Can’t Read, Write ― FG

In spite of huge investment in the education sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Monday, revealed that about 31 per cent of the nation’s population cannot read and write……

PDP Bigwigs Aided Buhari’s Re-Election —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has made good his threat to expose alleged dirty dealings between the bigwigs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and notable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019….





Atiku To Meet Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirants Today

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is to hold a meeting today in Abuja with co-contenders for the party ticket at the primary held in May 2022 in Abuja….