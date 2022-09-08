World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Creating hope through action

Chima, is a 26-year-old creative designer, who works as a freelancer, is the second son in a family of six, both of his parents are still alive and well, and he has a close relationship with his siblings. He moved to Lagos after completing his youth service for better opportunities, while his parents remained in Edo state. Although two of his siblings also reside in Lagos, they are always preoccupied with work, so the three siblings rarely see one other.

Chima became an established freelancer within two years of moving to Lagos, rising to the top of his clients’ recommendation lists due to his beautiful designs. He enjoyed designing and experimenting with colors, which was why he was always eager to take on new jobs and clients, However, in his third year in Lagos, he began to struggle with inspiration and he was continually feeling tired, sleeping poorly and struggling to concentrate on tasks. He stopped taking on new clients and struggled to complete the tasks he already had. He became severely depressed but everyone around him – his friends figured that he was just probably exhausted from work stress as he had been driving himself really hard. On a fateful day, he ended his life via suicide and left behind a note of apology for his family.

Everyone was shocked to learn that he had ended his life via suicide. Everyone thought Chima was a happy-go-lucky and boisterous guy who was succeeding in his career and other areas of his life. He was handsome and earning good money. How could he just throw all that away? His parents were especially devastated while his older siblings in Lagos were wracked by guilt that they had not seen him in a while, though they still spoke with him in the preceding week.

Discussion

The sober facts of avoidable and painful loss of precious human lives through suicide as we see with Chima here, remains a tragic reality. A million suicide deaths occur globally every year, with about 20 million attempted suicides occurring in the same time frame. This implies that every 40 seconds, a human life is lost through suicide, somewhere on this planet. Yet we know that suicide is always preventable. Thus, September 10 every year has been set aside to create awareness about Suicide Prevention.

Every suicide death has been estimated to affect, on the average, at least 138 people across various spheres of interaction – such as at school/work, friends, family members, neighbours, and so on. With nearly a million suicides every year, that implies that about 138 million people are closely affected by suicide deaths every year. It should be immediately clear, that suicide prevention justifiably, is now a public health priority.

How can We Help?

This year’s theme for world suicide prevention is “creating hope through action”. All of us can do something and be there for someone.

i). Individuals: At the individual level, if you suspect the individual is at risk, do not dismiss your suspicion. Do not leave them alone but ensure someone is with them at all times. Let them know you are concerned about them. Evidence of specific planning is an indication of serious intent and should instantly be a red flag to take action. Lastly, please go the extra mile to ensure they get professional evaluation from a qualified mental health professional (psychiatrist or clinical psychologist).

ii). Community: At the community and public level, public awareness and education to understand suicide and other mental health challenges as well reducing the associated pervasive stigma is helpful. In this regard, the public awareness campaigns by NGOs such as the Suicide Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (SURPIN), as well as the Community Awareness Rallies by the Asido Foundation, are especially helpful.

iii). Media: The media also has an important role to play in suicide prevention. Splashing all the gory details should be avoided as much as possible. While it is necessarily important news, such sad occurrences also provide an important avenue to provide education about risk factors and where to seek help. Emphasis should be on the fact that individuals who are depressed, can recover and turn things around in their life…with professional help and treatment. Let us create hope for the living, through action.

iv). Schools: The school environment should allow all students to flourish, learn and develop – regardless of their individual temperaments or dispositions. Bullying, taunting and public humiliations can be devastating for adolescents with fragile egos and low self-esteem.

vi). Social Support Network: Lastly, having a support network such as friendly and caring neighbours; religious support groups; close circle of friends and colleagues at work; and involvement in social activities such as sports are also helpful and protective.

In conclusion, let us all create hope through positive action everywhere we find ourselves. Not doing anything is simply not an option. Life is precious and irreplaceable.





