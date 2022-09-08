Air France safety rating downgraded as two pilots fight in cockpit

Air France’s safety rating has been downgraded after two of its pilots were suspended for fighting in the cockpit.

The captain and first officer apparently exchanged blows as they flew their Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, the Swiss news outlet La Tribune reported.

La Tribune said that members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the commotion and one stayed in the cockpit until the flight landed.

The serious incident has been followed by a report published by France’s air investigation body the BEA that said that the airline had a culture which lacked rigour when in safety procedures.

Airline Ratings has downgraded the airline from a seven-star airline to a five-star reflecting the serious incident and the BEA report.

Airlineratings.com was developed to provide everyone in the world a one-stop shop for everything related to airlines, formed by a team of aviation editors, who have forensically researched nearly every airline in the world.

Over 230 of the airlines on the site that carry 99 per cent of the world’s passengers have a product rating. Given that low-cost, regional and full-service carriers are so different we have constructed a different rating system for each which can be found within each airline.

