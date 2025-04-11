Customs intercepts two containers load of tramadol, one trailer of unregistered drug

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), on Friday confirmed the interception of two containers of tramadol and one trailer load of unregistered pharmaceutical products during the first quarter of 2025.

The LFTZ Area Commander, Mr Olanrewaju Olumoh, disclosed this while addressing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise during an oversight visit to the Command.

According to him, the success was achieved through credible intelligence and collaboration with sister agencies.

While noting that the seized contraband had been handed over to the appropriate government bodies, he remarked that despite being the youngest Command, the Lagos Free Trade Zone Command generated approximately N113 billion in the first three months of the year.

Mr Olumoh stated that at its inception, the Command generated a modest revenue of N25 billion, which rose to N74.05 billion in 2023 and further increased to N358 billion in 2024, exceeding the revenue target of N133 billion set by Customs headquarters.

He explained that Free Trade Zones are designed to allow the landing of goods, raw materials, semi-finished, and finished products without the immediate payment of duties.

He said the policy framework is strategically designed to stimulate economic growth, promote industrialisation, generate employment, and attract foreign direct investment.

He noted that the Command, established in February 2022, has recorded remarkable progress within a short period. From an initial eight free zones, it now oversees 15 free zones, including the Lekki Deep Seaport.

Mr Olumoh said the Command has continued to experience significant growth and is fast becoming a major maritime hub within Nigeria and across the West African subregion.

He, however, appealed to the lawmakers to support the Command in addressing critical challenges related to office and residential accommodation.

During the interactive session, a member of the Committee representing Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency, Hon Bayo Balogun, offered to assist the Command in securing a parcel of land in the area for office accommodation.

