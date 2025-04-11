Lagos Taskforce street traders, hoodlums attack Lagos task force operatives, street trading, alleged land grabbing 
Lagos shuts 13 markets over illegal waste disposal

Sikiru Obarayese

The Lagos State Government has closed 13 markets due to persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways, which is against the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced this in a post on his X account.

Wahab stated that the closures occurred on Thursday night and emphasized that this action is essential for protecting public health and restoring order to the city’s already congested public spaces.

He said, “In line with our commitment to environmental sanity, Ketu and Mile 12 markets were successfully sealed last night for persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways – contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

“These enforcement actions are necessary to safeguard public health and restore order to our public spaces. Market stakeholders must take responsibility for proper waste management going forward.

“Let us work together to build a cleaner, safer, and more responsible Lagos.”

Among the affected markets were Erukan market in Mile 12 and Oja Oba market in Ketu, both of which had been notorious for improper waste management practices.

Owoseni Tundas market and Oba Ogunjobi market in Mile 12 were also sealed.

The clampdown has affected several markets and shops, including the shop owners at the BRT Terminal in Mile 12, the shops at Mile 12 Bus Stop, and the Ketu Terminal market, which consists of six plazas.

The closure has also been extended to the Ifesowapo market in Mile 12, the Demurin St Plaza shops in Ketu, and various other businesses, including the occupant at 6 Demurin Road, Ketu.

Additionally, Ifelodun market in Ketu, the Ibadan Unit 1 Park located between Babajide Sanwo-Olu market and Ikosi fruit market, and the Ketu Tipper Garage have all been sealed as part of the operation.

