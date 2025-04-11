for 10,000 new recruits nationwide
NPF commences training for 10,000 new recruits nationwide

Jacob Segun Olatunji

The Nigeria Police Force is set to commence training for 10,000 newly recruited constables across the country on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

This was revealed in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the rigorous training programme is structured to equip the recruits with the skills and knowledge required to serve and protect their communities effectively. The exercise will be conducted simultaneously at various police colleges and training schools nationwide.

Ahead of the commencement, the Force Headquarters held an orientation ceremony for the Commandants and Directing Staff of the training institutions on Friday.

Delivering his message virtually, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of the Department of Training and Development, Frank Mba, charged the Commandants to fully align with ongoing police reforms. He urged them to uphold high ethical standards and demonstrate firm professional conduct throughout the training period.

The statement noted that the IGP reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of recruits during their training, particularly in the areas of feeding and accommodation, while providing a conducive learning environment.

He also enjoined the incoming recruits to exhibit good conduct, adhere to policing ethics, and uphold positive character traits both during and after their training.

Egbetokun expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support towards enhancing the operational strength of the Nigeria Police Force, describing the recruitment and training of the 10,000 officers as a major investment in public safety and national security.

