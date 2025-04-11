Ex-perm sec, Fanimokun, hails Lagos public service for excellence, resourcefulness

Former Lagos State Permanent Secretary of the Economic Department, philanthropist, and Agba Akin of Iruland, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, has hailed the State Public Service for its excellence, integrity, resourcefulness, and selflessness.

Fanimokun, who served under the administration of former Governor Lateef Kayode Jakande, gave this commendation while speaking as the Special Guest Speaker at the 1st Annual Distinguished Service Lecture of Yaba College of Technology. The lecture was titled: “Excellence, Integrity, Resourcefulness & Selflessness: The Hallmarks of Lagos State Public Service as a Case Study in Progress, Unity, and Prosperity, 1967–2025.”

Tracing the history of the Lagos Public Service, Chief Fanimokun said that, as a pioneer graduate officer, he witnessed the uniqueness of the Lagos public service since 1967, founded on seven core values: integrity, unity in adversity, resourcefulness, selflessness, and good governance.

The former permanent secretary paid tribute to former Military Governor Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson, who served from 1967 to 1975, for laying the foundation for integrity and discipline. He noted that Johnson was found unblemished after his tenure, setting a precedent for other states.

According to him, the Lagos Public Service experienced further growth under Governor Jakande, who he said “conceived, designed, established, and sustained a model of incorruptible administration.”

Chief Fanimokun, who is the Chairman of the Yinka Folawiyo Group of Companies, commended successive administrations in the state and the Association of Retired Heads of Service & Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) for taking on the enviable role of advocating integrity in the Lagos Public Service.

He noted that the uniqueness of the Lagos Public Service was evident in the state’s achievements in revenue mobilisation, with its recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion positioning it as the second-largest economy in Africa. He also highlighted strides in environmental sanitation, mass transportation—such as the Blue and Red Lines—and educational advancements in institutions like LASU, LASUED, and LASUSTECH.

Fanimokun, recalling the impressive and promising pace of development in Lagos, said the state has set a strong example for others to follow.

He expressed pride in being “a proud product of Lagos Public Service,” emphasizing that public service is a public trust—not a means to enrich oneself.

“The pace of development in Lagos is impressive, encouraging, and promising for a greater tomorrow. To truly build a lasting legacy and positively impact the world, excellence, integrity, resourcefulness, and selflessness are fundamental.”

“Lagos State has set a good example for other states. I am a proud product of the Lagos Public Service. I grew up with the principles of integrity and selflessness. I started under Mobolaji Johnson and became a permanent secretary at the age of 35. The Public Service of Lagos made me who I am today.”

“I was specially nurtured by the Lagos State Government. Public Service is a public trust. You’re not in government to enrich your pocket—you’ll leave one day. Whatever you do, be accountable because it’s public money. To the younger generation: don’t engage in corruption; do your best,” he said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state government was proud of its public service and commended the Governing Council of Yabatech for producing “exceptional minds.”

“We are proud of the Lagos State Public Service, which is why we remain the leading state in Nigeria,” he said.

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Ibrahim Adedotun-Abdul, said the lecture aimed to celebrate excellence and honour individuals who have distinguished themselves in public service.

He described Chief Fanimokun as a respected icon in Lagos State’s Public Service, stating that his illustrious career reflects the impact of selfless service.

“Chief Fanimokun is a respected icon in Lagos State Public Service. His illustrious service is a reflection of what selfless public service can accomplish,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Yaba Tech, Prof. Isola Owafunsho, said the occasion was meant to celebrate the excellence exemplified by Chief Fanimokun.