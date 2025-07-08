CUSTECH boosts campus security with surveillance system

The Vice Chancellor of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi, Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, FNSE, has commended contractors for the timely installation of a high-tech surveillance system across the campus, further enhancing the safety of students, staff, and visitors.

Prof. Salawu gave the commendation while receiving Mr. Sanni Isah, Managing Director of Sufpay Ltd, in his office.

He expressed satisfaction with the upgraded security cameras, stating that the entire university can now be effectively monitored to ensure a secure learning environment.

The Vice Chancellor praised Kogi State Governor, Alh. Usman Ododo, for engaging top experts to install the surveillance system, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to security in educational institutions.

He also acknowledged the visionary efforts of the immediate past Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, for establishing CUSTECH as a hub for academic excellence.

In his remarks, Mr. Sanni Isah, Managing Director of Sufpay Ltd, revealed that the project, initially scheduled for six months, was completed and handed over in just four months.

He presented complimentary security equipment to the university, including two electric scooters, torchlights, walkie-talkies, and monitoring tablets, to further support campus safety operations.

A live demonstration of the surveillance system was conducted at the university’s control room, showcasing its efficiency in real-time monitoring.

The Vice Chancellor also test-ran the electric scooters to confirm their functionality.

With these advanced security measures in place, Prof. Salawu declared CUSTECH Osara as one of the safest universities in Nigeria, assuring parents, students, and staff of a secure and conducive environment for learning and research.

The importance of the event is underscored by the presence of principal officers and management staff from the university, which included the University Bursar, Mr. John Alaji; the University Librarian, Mr. Jeremiah Salifu; and the Director of Academic Planning, Pharm. Muhammed Asuku Audu; Director of Procurement, Dr. Salihu Ovajimoh; and Acting Chief Security Officer, Mr. Ahmed Ozovehe Ismaila.