Erasmus: 104 Nigerians get EU-funded postgraduate scholarship

About 104 young Nigerians on Friday were awarded European Union (EU)-funded postgraduate scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic session.

The scholarships, awarded under the EU’s Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Plus programme, will enable the recipients to acquire a targeted set of interdisciplinary skills, preparing them for careers as practitioners, researchers, or decision-makers in their respective fields.

According to the EU, Nigeria is the leading country in Africa for Erasmus participation and ranks among the global top five, alongside a trio of South Asian countries and Mexico.

Speaking at this year’s Erasmus Plus Pre-Departure Orientation event in Abuja, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, congratulated the awardees and noted that they had emerged from a highly competitive global application process.

“Over 15,000 applications were submitted, and today, you stand among the selected few. You should be proud of yourselves — and so are we,” he said.

“This year, so far, 104 Nigerian students are set to begin their Erasmus Masters in September. Of these, 83 — nearly 80 percent — have secured fully funded Erasmus scholarships,” he added.

Ambassador Mignot highlighted that since 2014, more than 800 Nigerians have been awarded Erasmus scholarships, with over 600 of them awarded in just the last four years. “This is a testament to the brilliance, determination, and potential of Nigerian youth, as well as the strength of our partnership,” he said.

Addressing the awardees on what to expect over the next two years of the programme, he remarked: “Erasmus Plus is not your typical study programme.

It is a unique, transformative journey. Over the next 12 to 24 months, you will live, study, and grow across several countries, experiencing different cultures, educational systems, and ways of life. Most of you will be in EU Member States, but the programmes are becoming increasingly international.

“Erasmus Mundus is open to universities worldwide. Some of you will begin your studies in Türkiye or the UK, while others will spend parts of their programme in countries further afield.

A diverse mix of institutions is involved — from traditionally academic universities to technical universities and polytechnics with more vocational orientations.

“At the end of your studies, you will not only hold an internationally recognised master’s degree from some of the world’s top universities, but you will also carry with you a wealth of global experiences, lifelong friendships, and a broader perspective on the world.”

Emphasising the transformative power of education, he added, “Education empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and shapes nations.

This is why the European Union continues to invest in education in Nigeria — not just through Erasmus, but also through initiatives supporting basic education, girls’ education, and educational access in areas affected by insecurity, particularly in the North-West.

“This reflects our commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria — a country of immense potential, vibrant talents, and bright young leaders like all of you here today.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, described the Erasmus scholarship programme as more than an academic opportunity. “It is a call to serve as ambassadors of knowledge, culture, and cooperation,” he said.

Represented by Ebiho Agun, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Olawande commended the EU for its continued investment in human capital and for recognising that young people are the drivers of change, innovation, and sustainable development.

Addressing the awardees, he said, “You are about to embark on a journey that will equip you with world-class education, expose you to diverse perspectives, and broaden your vision of what is possible — not only for yourselves but for our nation.

“As you travel to different parts of Europe, remember that you carry with you the spirit of Nigeria — its energy, resilience, and hope. Your presence will serve as a bridge between continents, connecting cultures and deepening mutual understanding between Nigeria and the European Union.”

Stephen Agboola, a recipient of the Erasmus Masters in Research and Innovation in Higher Education, said, “This is a great opportunity for me to engage practically with the intricate dynamics of higher education.

Education is evolving on the global stage, and I see this as a unique chance to acquire knowledge, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology.

“This programme will allow me to learn, grow, and adapt. I see it as the next step in my career — one that will enable me to rethink innovation, especially in Nigeria. I thank the European Union for the scholarship and look forward to a great experience.”

Another awardee, Louisa Asor, expressed excitement about the opportunity to study cybersecurity in France through the programme.

She said, “This means a lot to me, especially since cybersecurity is a field I am very passionate about. This opportunity will help me achieve my goals and step out of my comfort zone — to immerse myself in a different culture, remain open-minded, and meet people from all walks of life. Thank you, European Union.”

The event also featured the Study in Europe Fair, where prospective students explored a wide range of educational opportunities available across the 27 EU Member States.

