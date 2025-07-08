Unique symptom revealed as infectious new COVID strain hits UK

A new COVID variant, named Stratus, is now the most common strain in the United Kingdom, having first been detected in late January.

Stratus is among seven variants currently being monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As of June 22, it accounted for about 23% of global Covid cases. In England, the two strains of Stratus — XFG and XFG.2 — make up roughly 30% of current cases, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

While symptoms can vary, most reported cases have been mild to moderate, and according to Dr Kaywaan Khan, a Harley Street GP, one symptom appears to stand out.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Khan explained that “One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a scratchy or raspy voice.”

He added, “Regardless of whether the symptoms mimic a cold or flu, testing continues to be the critical step in eliminating the possibility of a coronavirus infection.”

Experts also warned that the variant shows some resistance to existing immunity.

Dr Khan, who is also the founder of the Hannah London Clinic, noted that unlike other variants, “Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations.”

However, he stated that this Stratus variant appears to be no worse than earlier Omicro variants, “in terms of illness, hospitalisations, or deaths.”

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, raised concerns about the potential for a rise in cases.

“Given that immunity to Covid is waning in the population due to a decline in uptake of the spring booster jab and the reduction of Covid infections in recent months, more people will be susceptible to infection with XFG and XFG.3. This could lead to a new wave of infection but it’s difficult to predict the extent of this wave,” he told MailOnline.

Despite the emergence of new variants, Covid-related hospital admissions remain low in the UK. Last month, another variant known as Nimbus was linked to an increase in reports of sore throats described as feeling like razor blades.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

