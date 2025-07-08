ADC Coalition: Mass defection hits PDP, APC in Borno

A mass defection has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, as prominent members switch allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The development comes as the 2027 general elections approach, with the ADC gaining momentum under the leadership of its interim National Chairman, David Mark.

Among the defectors are Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, a former governorship aspirant; Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobilizer; Mohammed Umara Kumalia, a former House Minority Leader; Alhaji Saleh Kida, the PDP’s 2023 deputy governorship candidate; and Babakura Abba Yusuf, the 2023 House of Representatives candidate.

Sheriff Banki attributed the mass defection to the failure of the APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the compromised leadership of the PDP.

He cited economic hardship and insecurity as key reasons for the move, stating that Nigerians are increasingly dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.

“I am happy to inform you that the massive defections and resignations by prominent members of opposition parties, including the ruling APC, as recently witnessed in Borno State, mark the beginning of better things in the state’s political landscape and the country at large.

“Nigerians, especially at the grassroots level, were promised a Renewed Hope Agenda by President Tinubu. Unfortunately, two years into the APC-led administration, the reverse is the case. People can no longer sleep with both eyes closed, and they are grappling with economic hardship due to poor policies and programmes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has denied speculation that he is planning to defect to the ADC along with five other governors.

The ADC’s growing popularity in Borno State reflects a rising desire for alternative political options beyond the traditional two-party system.

This development has heightened interest in the 2027 general elections, with many closely watching the unfolding political realignments.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE