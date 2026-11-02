Crypto users react as Binance vows full refunds after $6.3bn heist

CRYPTO users have responded with a mixture of relief and scepticism after Binance promised to refund every customer who lost funds in a $6.3 billion security breach, one of the largest thefts ever recorded in the digital assets industry.

Hackers stole an estimated $6.3 billion (about N$104.77 billion) from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, in an attack that unfolded late on Thursday and was largely completed within about 20 minutes. Blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis have expressed strong confidence that North Korea’s elite hacking unit was responsible, citing similarities with previous operations attributed to Pyongyang, including the February 2025 theft of roughly $1.5 billion from Bybit.

Binance first reported a possible security issue at 21:29 GMT, initially assuring users their funds were safe. By 22:33 GMT, the exchange said it was conducting security checks and that withdrawals would resume once the matter was resolved. Trading on its Binance Alpha platform was suspended shortly afterwards. Later that evening, Binance announced it had frozen $2.54 billion in assets linked to the incident, a figure that rose to about $3 billion by the early hours of Friday as the company worked with law enforcement, token issuers and industry partners.

At 00:13 GMT, Binance confirmed it would cover all losses and temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals as a precaution. Its initial investigation pointed to a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer; attackers allegedly used that access to submit unauthorised transactions. Subsequent checks uncovered additional points of breach. Co-CEO Richard Teng later reassured users that their money was safe and that the company would absorb the losses. Binance said it had found no evidence that wallet private keys had been leaked and expected to restore withdrawal services within roughly 45 hours.

Several cryptocurrency firms moved quickly to freeze stolen assets. Tether locked nearly $1.57 billion, Circle more than $800 million, and other companies, including World Liberty Financial and Ripple assisted in the effort.

The breach triggered sharp market moves. Bitcoin fell to a six-week low of $76,368, while Ether dropped more than 3 percent to a two-month low of $2,178 before prices stabilised. Roughly $1.5 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated within 24 hours.

On social media, reactions mixed relief at Binance’s guarantee with wider concerns. Nigerian commentator Providence Essien highlighted the scale of the theft, comparing it to the combined net worth of leading African business figures, and warned that similar sophisticated attacks could target Nigerian financial and crypto systems. He noted that local systems already face hundreds of daily probes and urged Africa to invest heavily in cybersecurity. Other users asked how many Nigerian companies could match Binance’s ability to cover customer losses, pointing to past local incidents in which victims received little or no restitution.

The episode carries clear implications for Nigeria’s digital assets sector. Crypto trading is not illegal; the Securities and Exchange Commission regulates digital assets as securities and requires exchanges to register. From January 2026, digital asset exchanges must hold N2 billion in capital, up from N500 million, and meet the higher threshold by June 2027 or risk losing their licences. The Binance breach underscores the importance of these capital buffers and of robust cybersecurity, as local platforms may lack the liquidity or operational scale to absorb losses on a comparable scale.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of exchange security worldwide. Binance reported about 335 million registered users and roughly $162.8 billion in customer assets in its 2025 annual report. TRM Labs recorded about $2.9 billion stolen across nearly 150 attacks in 2025. North Korea has repeatedly denied accusations that state-linked cyber units conduct such operations to generate revenue.

Withdrawals remain suspended while the investigation continues. Market participants are watching whether the freezes and Binance’s refund commitment will limit longer-term damage to confidence in centralised exchanges, while Nigerian regulators and operators face fresh pressure to strengthen both capital standards and cyber defences.