Concerns mount over three banks’ prolonged CBN administration

CONCERNS are mounting over the prolonged regulatory administration of Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank and Union Bank. The three lenders remain short of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum capital requirement seven months after the March 31, 2026 recapitalisation deadline.

The banks, under CBN-appointed management since January 10, 2024, have yet to meet the ₦200 billion threshold for national authorisation. Regulatory and legal processes surrounding their ownership also remain unresolved.

Their situation contrasts sharply with that of 33 other banks, which collectively raised about ₦4.65 trillion during the industry-wide exercise, widely regarded as a major milestone in strengthening the sector.

The prolonged uncertainty has raised questions about future ownership, capital positions and operational capacity, even as the CBN continues efforts to bolster financial stability, restore investor confidence and attract foreign investment. The recapitalisation drive has already lifted capital market activity.

The Nigerian Exchange recorded strong nine-month results, with revenue rising 80 per cent to ₦27.3 billion and profit before tax climbing 83 per cent to ₦20.6 billion, surpassing its full-year 2025 performance.

The development coincides with growing international scrutiny of artificial intelligence risks in financial services. In its Global Financial Stability Report released during the October 2026 World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok, the IMF identified an AI-driven market correction, disorderly rises in sovereign bond yields and severe cyber incidents as potential triggers of instability.

At the same meetings, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso addressed questions on the three banks. He reiterated that the institutions remain safe, healthy, strong and resilient and continue to operate normally under close regulatory supervision.

The CBN had earlier explained that the banks could not meet the new capital requirements because of ongoing regulatory and judicial processes. Under the framework, international banks needed ₦500 billion, national banks ₦200 billion and regional banks ₦50 billion. The regulator granted the affected institutions a special three-week window to finalise capital plans, citing their unique circumstances.

Seven months after the deadline, however, the banks have yet to announce definitive ownership changes, mergers or fresh capital injections. Market sources indicate options include attracting new investors, merging with other institutions or converting to regional licences.

The banks are reportedly more inclined to remain independent.

Each faces distinct legal challenges. Polaris Bank, created in 2018 from the assets of defunct Skye Bank and sold in 2022 to Strategic Capital Investment Limited, has stayed under CBN administration since January 2024 amid controversy over the transaction.

Keystone Bank’s ownership shifted after a February 2025 Federal High Court order forfeiting Sigma Golf shares to the Federal Government.

Industry sources reveal that prospective local investors have shown interest, but capacity questions linger. Union Bank remains entangled in a dispute following its 2022 acquisition by Titan Trust Bank; a March 2026 court ruling nullifying the CBN’s dissolution of its board has been appealed by the regulator.

Analysts warn that unresolved ownership and capital shortfalls could hinder technology upgrades and cybersecurity investment at a time when global regulators are tightening oversight of AI-related risks.

They also caution that prolonged uncertainty may constrain credit expansion and risk spilling into 2027, an election year. One available option—conversion to a regional licence—would lower the capital bar to ₦50 billion but restrict geographical reach and potentially affect nationwide services and correspondent relationships.

The CBN maintains the banks are financially sound. Market watchers, however, insist that restoring clarity on ownership, capital adequacy and management after 33 months of administration is essential to sustaining depositor confidence and supporting the broader financial system.