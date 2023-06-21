The Cross River State House of Assembly has established its statutory committees and appointed 22 chairmen to lead them.

The committees were constituted during the sitting of the 10th assembly on Tuesday, with the Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, announcing the names of the committee chairmen and urging them to fulfil their responsibilities diligently.

The constituted committees and their chairmen are as follows:

House Service and Security – Linus Etim Business and Rules Committee – Assembly Leadership Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions, and Conflict Resolution – Davies Etta Public Account – Brian Odey Finance and Appropriation – Cyril Omini Transport and Marine Services – Egbe Abeng Petroleum, Gas, and Solid Minerals Development – Effiong Ekarika Works and Infrastructure – Francis Ogban Lands and Housing – Stanley Nsemo Commerce, Industry, and Privatisation – Agbor Ovat Education – Bassey Bassey Culture, Tourism, and Event Management – Victor Nsa Youths and Sports Development – Mercy Akpama Information and Communication Technology and Public Affairs – Okon Owuna Agriculture and Natural Resources and Forestry – Bette Obi Health Services – Hillary Bisong NDDC/Women Affairs, Social Welfare, and Gender Development – Rita Ayim Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development – Kingsley Ntui Water Supply and Sanitation – Ashakia Pius Due Process, Anti-Corruption, International Donor Support, and SDGs – Omang Omang Environmental Matters – Martins Achadu Power – Eyo Bassey

In addition, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Majority Leaders, and Minority Leaders are ex-officio members of the committees.

