C’River NSCDC impounds 8 trucks, arrests many

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cross River State command, has said that it has impounded eight trucks laden with suspected adulterated petroleum products in the state.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Cross River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this to the Nigerian Tribune in Calabar, while responding to questions about the command’s activities in 2022.

Fadeyi said that over 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime during the period under review.

He said that the trucks were conveying premium motor spirit (PMS) and suspected adulterated diesel.

He said cases were charged to court in line with the corps mandate, just as he restated that NSCDC had the mandate of providing protection to federal, state and local governments infrastructure that have to do with petroleum product, energy and telecommunications facilities nationwide.

“In 2022, we impounded eight trucks conveying suspected adulterated petroleum products and arrested over 10 suspects. The trucks were conveying premium motor spirit and suspected adulterated diesel.

“We also arrested 13 suspects for vandalising the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) cables and other facilities. Also in 2022, we arrested some suspects for attempting to vandalise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline at Esuk Utan community in Calabar Municipality.

“During the period under review, NSCDC officials were also involved in rescue operations of most kidnapped cases in the state,” he said.

The commandant assured that the morale of officers and men of the command are high and that the command would be motivated to discharge its duties with all diligence.

