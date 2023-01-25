WASCAL in FUTMinna celebrates 10th year anniversary

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Minna, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta has expressed appreciation to the German government in conjunction with the country’s Institute of Research for establishing and funding of a Research Centre: “West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adopted Land Use” (WASCAL) in the university since 2012 till date.

The Vice Chancellor gave the commendation in his remarks during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary celebration of the programme last weekend at the Conference Hall of the university at the Gidan Kwano main Campus in Minna.

The 10th anniversary celebration had in attendance some Dignitaries from both within and outside the country including three former Vice Chancellors of the University; Professors Muhammad Salihu Audu and Musbau Adewumi Akanji and Abdullahi Bala at the ceremony as well as the Chairman of the Governing Board of WASCAL, Prof. Muhammadou Hassirou, a seasoned Mathematician, representing the Republic of Niger, in conjunction with some of the board members that cut across the West African Sub- region, among whom were Academics from Ghana,Republic of Benin, Burkinafaso, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria among others.

According to Prof. Adamu Kuta, who also seized the opportunity to appreciate the Federal government for paying its counterpart funding for the programme in the university over the last 10 years, says, “let me start by welcoming the governing board of WASCAL to the Federal University, Minna and to sincerely show my appreciation as the Vice Chancellor of this university and that we are happy and pleased with the governing board of WASCAL for finding time to come to FUTMinna on the celebration of the 10th year anniversary of the Project.

ALSO READ: Cross River: INEC summons Police, DSS, IPAC over BVAS, as IPAC fumes

“We sincerely appreciate you and to say that Minna is a peaceful place. However we don’t have much to say now. The person that was born in 2012 is today 10 years old and the Programme has been growing in leap and bunds and we are beginning to have even Post- graduate students even as this programme is concerned and they are making waves as far as this programme is concerned”.