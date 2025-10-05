Create wealth, save your allowances — NYSC DG urges Corps members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged Corps members to embrace self-reliance by cultivating a savings habit and investing in themselves rather than waiting for government jobs.

Speaking during his visit to the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream ‘Two’ Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Iseyin, Oyo State, he told the Corps members that their monthly allowance could be the foundation for future financial growth if managed wisely.

He explained that the key to creating wealth lies in discipline and prudent spending.

The NYSC DG said that by saving a portion of their monthly allowance, Corps members could accumulate enough capital to start small ventures that may grow into sustainable businesses.

“Create your own wealth, create your own start-up? How do you do that? Save out of your allawee. As soon as you open your bank account, open a savings account also,” he said.

Nafiu pointed out that NYSC provides an equal opportunity for all graduates regardless of their family background, emphasizing that financial success depends on personal choices, not privileges.

He said, “And that’s why NYSC is giving all of you a level playing field. You’re all sitting here now, you don’t know those that are from wealthy families. You don’t know whether you’re ever sitting next to someone that was getting N500,000pocket money.

“As far as we are concerned, 77K can maintain all of you. When you cut your clothes according to your size, choose your style according to the available fabrics. Save 20% of your 77K, that will give you N15,400 every month.”

The NYSC DG also encouraged Corps members to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and not rely solely on government for employment. He cited examples of past Corps members who started small side businesses during their service year that eventually became their main source of income.

He reminded them that the NYSC scheme was established to build national unity, leadership capacity, and civic responsibility among young Nigerians, urging them to view their service year as a launchpad for their personal and professional development.

“With diligence, commitment. passion, you can start a business or businesses. Instead of everyone waiting and sitting at home for many years.

“Don’t wait for government. Employ yourself and help government out by employing others. The people that have been coming to your SAED training, some of them thought it was government who would help them, but they started a side hustle, and the side hustle has turned to main hustle,” the DG stated.

Nafiu, therefore, advised Corps members to conduct themselves responsibly in their host communities, avoid negative social media commentary about the state, and maintain respect for local customs.

He said, “The NYSC is not to waste your time. It’s designed to help you to integrate. It was instituted 52 years plus ago. To foster national unity, build bridges, foster national cohesion, contribute to development, and build leadership skills into the young graduates. All the country look forward to, or look up to, as the leaders of tomorrow.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow. It’s a matter of fact, you own this country. With your population, with your intellect, with your skills, with your voice, you can shape the future of this country and make this country greater than it’s been handed over to you.

“Be good, responsible, and respectful guests of the Oyo people. Don’t go on social media talking about the state.

“Believe in this country. If you don’t believe in this country, it’s going to be difficult for things to work for you. Because when you see opportunity, you will not even trust it, and you will slip up.”

On his part, the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Peters Kayode, briefed the DG on the smooth conduct of the ongoing orientation course involving 2,363 Corps members.

He noted their good behaviour and enthusiasm toward camp activities and commended the Oyo State government for its consistent support, including improvements to camp facilities, but appealed for additional bunk beds to address accommodation needs and reaffirmed the staff and corps members’ commitment to the goals of the NYSC scheme.

“So far, this set of leaders are discharged in the most exceptional way. It is also imperative to bring the attention of the Director-General that camp officials are on top of the assignment. Camp facilities are adequate and functional,” he said.

The state coordinator informed the NYSC DG that the state government had already taken steps to improve camp infrastructure. He explained that the government had requested a cost estimate for flooring the camp’s multipurpose hall, adding that the project would soon be completed.

He also noted that both the state and local governments had pledged to supply between 1,000 and 2,500 plastic chairs to make camp life more comfortable for corps members.

“This camp continues to enjoy the support of Oyo State government and our various stakeholders, which make things much easier for the operation of the scheme.

“It is my belief that at your next visit, these facilities will have to be put in place. Equally, I am pleased to inform the Director-General that I will continue to maintain the operational models of the scheme in Oyo State, as I have been doing since my assumption of duty as the State Coordinator. Challenges and needs of the orientation camp,” he added.

