Era of referring to Nigeria as most corrupt country is over — Tinubu’s wife

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that the era of branding Nigeria as the “most corrupt country” in the world has come to an end.

The First Lady made the remark during her official working visit to Gombe State, where she commissioned several health facilities, including the newly established Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Kumo.

She urged Nigerians to refrain from running down the country’s image, noting that the world now views Nigeria as a nation of opportunity and rising global relevance, owing to the reforms of the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the visit, Remi Tinubu paid homage to the Emir of Akko in his palace, stressing that “the era when Nigeria was branded the most corrupt country is over.”

According to her, the international perception of Nigeria is changing positively, and citizens must begin to show national pride by speaking well of their country.

The First Lady stated, “Calling on us as Nigerians, stop badmouthing your nation. Gone are the days when they say Nigeria is the most corrupt country. You won’t hear that again.”

“Even when I go abroad, when they hear you’re from Nigeria, everybody’s interested. They want to come to Nigeria. Nigeria is the next destination,” she added.

She commended the natural beauty of Gombe State, describing its landscape as comparable to that of the English countryside.

According to her, “We have to be proud. Your landscape is beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like that. You see that in the London countryside, but I’m seeing it here in Gombe and in other states too.”

Remi Tinubu linked her call for national pride to the administration’s ongoing reforms in security, education, and grassroots development, noting that traditional and religious leaders play vital roles in shaping citizens’ attitudes.

She explained that her work as First Lady is driven by a desire to leave Nigeria better than she met it after her husband’s tenure.

She stressed, “I’m 65 years old now, I pray I live long. But I’m working so hard so that when my husband finishes his tenure, me too I can walk around safely. That is what drives me.”

The First Lady urged Nigerians to be proud of the country’s progress and to support the present administration as it continues its efforts to restore Nigeria’s lost glory and strengthen its standing in the comity of nations.

