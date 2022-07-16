Creamy pineapple banana smoothie

The pineapple banana smoothie is one of the smoothies that are super easy to make. Aside from this, it is also fruity and delicious and perfect for busy mornings. Once you have all your ingredients at home, you are good to go.

To make this smoothie, you will need:

Pineapples

Bananas

Greek yoghurt

Honey

Condensed milk

METHOD

Peel your pineapple and remove the tiny seeds all around it. Cut it into smaller pieces and freeze them. This is to make sure you don’t need any ice while blending as adding ice can dilute the flavours. You can also refrigerate your bananas too if you want, but this is not necessary. Remove both fruits from the fridge after it is frozen.

Pour the pineapples inside the blender, followed by the peeled bananas, yoghurt, honey and milk. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately. If you like, you can garnish the smoothie with mint leaves or fresh pineapples.

Enjoy!

PHOTOS: Internet

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.