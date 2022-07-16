Creamy pineapple banana smoothie

The pineapple banana smoothie is one of the smoothies that are super easy to make. Aside from this, it is also fruity and delicious and perfect for busy mornings. Once you have all your ingredients at home, you are good to go.
To make this smoothie, you will need:
Pineapples
Bananas
Greek yoghurt
Honey
Condensed milk
METHOD
Peel your pineapple and remove the tiny seeds all around it. Cut it into smaller pieces and freeze them. This is to make sure you don’t need any ice while blending as adding ice can dilute the flavours. You can also refrigerate your bananas too if you want, but this is not necessary. Remove both fruits from the fridge after it is frozen.
Pour the pineapples inside the blender, followed by the peeled bananas, yoghurt, honey and milk. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately. If you like, you can garnish the smoothie with mint leaves or fresh pineapples.
Enjoy!
PHOTOS: Internet
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.