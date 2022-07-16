My bleeding gums

I noticed that my gums usually bleed when I am brushing my teeth. Initially, I changed my toothbrush thinking that it was the cause of the problem. Unfortunately, the bleeding has persisted. Kindly help.

Lateef (by SMS)

Bleeding gums are most often caused by harmful plaque – and the millions of bacteria in it – found at or around the gum line being left to develop gingivitis. Gingivitis, a mild form of gum disease, may require treatment and improved oral hygiene to help eliminate it. A visit to your Dentist is important to rule out any other underlying problem.

