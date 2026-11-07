CR7: The insane numbers behind the name

As Portugal and Al-Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football; certain numbers testify to his genius.

Since his debut in 2003, the 41-year-old forward has scored 146 goals and won 234 caps for his country, both world records. He is, as of Thursday, November 5, 2026, football’s official highest goalscorer with 985 career goals, and the greatest player in the history of Manchester United, Real Madrid, the Portuguese national team and the Euros; the first player to appear at six European Championships; and the first player to score at six editions of the tournament. Across 23 years, he represented his country at 12 World Cups and Euros combined, winning three international trophies. Before him, Portugal had won zero international trophies. With more than 1 billion total social media followers across platforms, he is the most-followed person in the world.

He is also the player with the best Ballon d’Or season of all time.

In the Champions League, the competition in which the biggest footballers play, Ronaldo is the most successful player. His statistics include all-time top scorer (140 goals), most appearances (183 matches), most knockout-stage goals (67 goals), most goals in one season (17), most Champions League hat-tricks, 8 (joint record with Messi), most consecutive games scoring (11), most Champions League finals scored in (3), and most Champions League top-scorer awards (7).

He also holds the world record for the most perfect hat-tricks (scoring with right and left foot, and a header) in football, with 11. His famous rival, Leo Messi, has zero. With 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid (1.03 per game), 101 goals (0.75 per game) in 134 appearances for Juventus, and 138 goals for Al-Nassr (0.86 per game) in 160 appearances, Ronaldo sits atop the charts of the world’s best footballers.

Winning the Ballon d’Or playing in different positions, namely as a midfielder/winger for Manchester United and a centre-forward for Real Madrid, CR7, as he is fondly called, has the distinction of playing in different leagues, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Saudi Pro League, and emerging the best player in all, on different occasions. He is the fastest player to score 100 goals in La Liga and Serie A history.

In his prime, Ronaldo outclassed the attacking line-up considered by many as the greatest in the history of football, MSN (Messi, Suarez and Neymar), combined, in the Champions League. During the MSN era (2014-2017), MSN took turns carrying Barcelona. Neymar led during the 2014/15 Champions League knockout stage with seven goals, Suarez led Barcelona in 2015/16 with 59 goals, and Neymar led in chance creation in 2016/17. But CR7 carried the BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano) season after season. Evidence: 2014/15: 61 goals, 21 assists. Then 2015/16: 51 goals, 15 assists. And 2016/17: 42 goals, 12 assists. From 2014-2017, MSN had (1) Champions League and (1) Ballon d’Or. CR7 had (3) Champions League titles, and as many Ballon d’Ors. He is justly referred to as Mr Champions League.

Ronaldo is one of the most influential and accomplished footballers in history. Despite facing persistent criticism from football pundits and sections of the media, who often portray him as arrogant, selfish and obsessed with personal achievements, Ronaldo continues to defy the odds. His dedication to training, physical fitness and personal discipline is exceptional, and he demonstrated remarkable intelligence by transforming himself from an entertaining winger at Manchester United into a prolific goalscorer at Real Madrid. His skills, including silky stepovers, terrifying speed, killer headers from impossible heights, elite positioning in front of goal, penalty-taking and killer goalscoring instincts, are often dismissed as “hard work”, not talent, raising the question whether anyone can win five Ballons d’Or without talent.

Are the silky stepovers, feints, dribbles, rabona, killer shots, lightning speed down the flank, insane headers, and free kicks that leave world-class goalkeepers (Buffon, De Gea, etc.) rooted to one spot just the product of hard work? He juggles the ball, putting it on any part of his body: he seemingly closes his eyes and makes an accurate pass, he scores with a back heel, he jumps and stays suspended in the air. His goal influenced the Puskas award.

Because of his extraordinary standards, Ronaldo gets flak from even a forward with (3) caps (yes, (3) caps) for the English national team in 13 years of professional football, Gabriel Agbonlahor. Yet he will be retiring with an unassailable record. And his charitable activities, including donating blood and supporting people with disabilities, will continue.