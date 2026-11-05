FULL TEXT: Ronaldo’s farewell letter to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years with Portugal, bringing an end to a career in which he became the country’s most-capped player and record goalscorer.

The 41-year-old confirmed on Thursday that he would hand back Portugal’s iconic No. 7 shirt and captain’s armband after the November international break.

Ronaldo made 234 appearances for Portugal, scoring a record 146 goals. He captained the country to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016 and also helped them win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

In an emotional farewell message to Portuguese supporters, the Al-Nassr forward reflected on his journey, the people who supported him, his teammates and family, and the significance of representing his country.

He said his international career began in August 2003 and described the decision to retire as one made with both his head and heart.

“Because, at the end of the day, football is much bigger than a game. Football is about people,” Ronaldo wrote.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty over his international future. Ronaldo had considered retiring after the 2026 World Cup but later decided to continue, saying he still believed he could contribute to the national team.

His relationship with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus also came under scrutiny in September after Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute in the 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway. He subsequently left the team’s training camp ahead of the match against Denmark.

Ronaldo later accused Jesus of breaking his word over an agreement on his playing time, describing the situation as a breach of trust. He also apologised to his teammates and supporters for leaving the camp and said he would accept any punishment from the Portuguese Football Federation.

The federation subsequently opened disciplinary proceedings and provisionally suspended him while the matter was investigated.

Despite the controversy, Ronaldo’s international career ends with records that include the most appearances and goals in men’s international football. He also represented Portugal at six World Cups.

Below is Ronaldo’s full letter to Portuguese fans.

“To the Portuguese people,

“The day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain’s armband of the national team that belongs to all of us.

“I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the moment has come to pass it on to the future.

“It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart.

“I am bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever.

“When I look back and think about everything I experienced with the national team, I don’t just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people.

“I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to Portugal. I see millions of Portuguese people whom I never met personally, but who became part of my life.

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“Because, at the end of the day, football is much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

“Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always tried to push beyond my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history.

“I was always demanding of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further, and I gave everything I had for this shirt.

READ MORE: https://sportingtribune.com/full-text-ronaldos-farewell-letter-to-fans/