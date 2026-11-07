Nigeria can’t be one-party state – Makinde

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in the 2027 general elections, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of doing everything possible to weaken and eventually kill opposition in the country, considering recent political events.

Seyi Makinde, who was reacting to the recent Federal High Court judgment against the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during a live interview on Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC), Bauchi, on Friday, declared the development as very unfortunate for democratic principles in the country.

The Oyo State Governor, who is in Bauchi for the flagging off of his presidential campaign, said that, “There is no way Nigeria can be a one-party state; the APC must get that clear.”

He called on Nigerians not to give up on the country in spite of the failure of the current situation, expressing hope that Nigeria will be great again after the change of government in 2027.

According to him, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC should allow opposition to breathe. What happened to the ADC and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is rather unfortunate and undemocratic.”

He also used the opportunity to criticise the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying their implementation without adequate planning has plunged Nigerians into difficult living conditions from the outset.

Seyi Makinde also described insecurity as a major challenge confronting the country, stressing the need for fundamental reforms and political will to address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

The APM candidate said the challenges facing the country informed the development of his party’s Reset Nigeria Agenda, which he described as a comprehensive plan to address the nation’s problems and put it on the path of sustainable development.

According to him, the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians began almost immediately after the present administration assumed office, following the announcement of major policy decisions without a clearly articulated implementation framework.

He argued that policies of such national importance required adequate planning and coordination to minimise their negative effects on citizens.

Seyi Makinde also identified fundamental socio-political issues that, according to him, must be addressed to strengthen the country’s unity and federal structure.

He said Nigeria’s founding fathers negotiated a Federal Republic that recognises the existence of different nationalities within one country, adding that the country’s diversity should be harnessed as a source of strength rather than division.

“Nigeria was established by our founding fathers, who negotiated a federal republic. This means we must acknowledge that there are several nations within one nation. We must, therefore, find a way to work together, ensuring that our diversity becomes a source of unity as we pursue a common goal,” he said.

Explaining the major components of the APM’s Reset Nigeria Agenda, Seyi Makinde said his party had identified key areas requiring urgent reforms and outlined the reasons such changes were necessary in its manifesto.

He expressed confidence that the proposed reforms will address fundamental challenges facing the country, arguing that getting those areas right would place Nigeria on the path to sustainable development.

The APM presidential candidate also said the party had developed a documented policy framework outlining its vision for the country and the practical measures required to achieve its objectives.

According to him, “When we developed the Reset Agenda for the country, it was informed by our firsthand experience of challenges relating to coordination and the over-centralisation of power,”

He explained that the agenda was built around four major pillars, arranged according to priority, with the economy occupying the foremost position.

Seyi Makinde said the ultimate objective was to ensure that government policies translated into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He stressed that, “We want Nigerians to feel the impact of our policies, and that is precisely what we intend to address.“