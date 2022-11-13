CP deploys officers to INEC offices in Niger

Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, has directed the immediate deployment of the command’s operational assets around Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) facilities for surveillance operations to forestall any criminal activities around such facilities in the state.

The command said this is part of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s measure towards providing a conducive atmosphere for political and electioneering process.

Image Maker of the State’s Police Command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, stated this in a statement he issued and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Minna, adding that “these deployments will surely assist in monitoring INEC materials, prevent any attempt to evade INEC premises, coordinate timely response to distress call and to clamp down on violators.

The statement stated further that the CP has equally directed the Divisional Police Officers and their supervisory Area Commanders to immediately ensure strategic deployment of officers at INEC offices in their respective areas of responsibility.

According to the Press statement, “The Police Boss, Ogundele J. Ayodeji further re-emphasized the firm determination of the command in ensuring safety of lives and properties in the fight against crime and criminality, while urging members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.”

