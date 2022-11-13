FG commits to implementation of 2022-2026 Biosafety policy

Full implementation of the national Biosafety policy and action plan for the 2022-2026 period would be strictly adhered to for the safety of Nigerians and the environment against biosecurity threats in the country.

Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr Rufus Ebegba, said this in Abuja at a stakeholders’ meeting on the implementation strategies for the National Biosecurity Policy and Action Plan.

According to Ebegba, because biological threats have no boundaries, therefore, a proactive decision such as the one by the federal government to protect the country against harmful biological agents was appropriate.

“I tell you, this policy is the first of its kind in Africa and one of the best in the world. I must commend the commitment of NBMA and the stakeholders for all their efforts” which has led to this success to protect the country for the policy, he said.

The DG of the NBMA also stated that the protection of the country is the job of all and this was demonstrated by the various stakeholders present during the development process.

The Head of the Biosecurity Department, Dr Agha Ukpai Agha, urged all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to give needed support to the full implementation of this policy.

He said, “this policy would be implemented through the One Health Approach and I would want to encourage the line ministries and agencies to ensure the full implementation of this policy for the national interest.”

He also stated that the meeting provided an opportunity for stakeholders to share ideas and discuss the implementation process.

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Laximkant Chavan, commended the National Biosafety Management Agency for what was said was a major stride since its inception and this policy yet proves the determination to protect the country against harmful biological agents.

He added that Nigeria is ahead of many countries in this regard and I must commend your effort, he said.” Let me expressly state that WHO will always give the government of Nigeria needed support to protect her territory against harmful biological agents.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE