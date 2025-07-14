Buhari’s nephew admitted in London hospital

Mamman Daura, nephew and longtime confidant of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, is reportedly in critical condition at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

The news comes as a shock to many, given Daura’s influential role in Nigerian politics and his close relationship with Buhari.

According to reports, Buhari’s nephew has been battling an undisclosed illness and has been receiving treatment in the UK.

Sources close to the matter describe his condition as “very delicate,” raising concerns among family members and close associates.

Daura, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Nigerian politics without ever holding elective office, was often referred to as Buhari’s most trusted adviser.

He played a significant role in shaping many of the administration’s key policy directions.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, visited Daura while in London to condole with Buhari’s family and oversee the repatriation of the former president’s body to Nigeria.