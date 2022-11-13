Taraba PDP receives defectors at Gov Ishaku senatorial campaign launch

Taraba state chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Inua Bakari, on Sunday announced that the party received 11,800 defectors from other political parties in Wukari and Ibi Local Government councils of the state.

Bakari disclosed this while welcoming sets of defectors at the official flag off of Gov Darius Ishaku senatorial campaign in Wuakari.

According to him, the defectors, led by Dr. Josiah Kente, a former Speaker of the state assembly, comprises 10,000 from Wukari and 1,800 from Ibi.

Meanwhile, governor Darius Ishaku who is the Senatorial Candidate of the PDP for Taraba south, enjoined the people to consolidate on the foundation of good works he has done by coming out massively to vote and send him to the National Assembly.

The governor assured the defectors and supporters of able representation, stating that the Senate was a place meant for experienced and vocal leaders like him.

He noted that with his worth of experience, he was optimistic that his presence at the red chamber would bring home the desired development.

“I am overwhelmed with the show of support for my senatorial ambition by the people of southern zone especially the close to 12,000 people who joined our party today.

“I can assure you that if voted into the Senate, I will use my worth of experience to bring home the desired development for the good of all,” he said.

The Taraba PDP governorship candidate, Lt. Col Agbu Kefas rtd, also called on the people to vote massively for Ishaku and other PDP candidates for a better future.

Agbu commended the defectors for identifying with the good works of the PDP led government in the state and coming to join hands to do more.

Earlier, leader of the defectors, Dr. Josiah Kente noted at the occasion that they decided to join the PDP having seen over the years that it was the only platform that would guarantee development in the state.

