COVID-19: Schools remain closed for now in Ondo ― Govt

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday denied ordering of re-opening of primary and tertiary institutions, public or private schools in the state, saying only Senior Secondary School 3 and Junior Secondary School Class 3 have been recalled back to classes.

The state Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, who stated the continued closure of schools is in line with its objective of strengthening public safety, protecting the lives of residents and further mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Fatusi said all schools in the state remained closed warning school authorities, both public and private schools not to contravene the state government’s directive until the state government expressly permits such.

Fatusi said, “The Government is very keen to see students return to classes, but in a safe, serene and secured environment.

“The government would not tolerate any illegal act of re-opening schools contrary to the government’s directive.

He called on parents to ensure that their children and ward continued to stay at home until the government directed otherwise.

He called for the understanding and full cooperation of all stakeholders, saying the government’s efforts are in the best interest of the people and aimed at ensuring the health safety of its citizens.

He further implored all groups and individuals to continue to observe all safety measures against COVID-19 which include constant and proper use of face masks, regular handwashing/use of hand sanitisers, and social distancing – in the interest of their own health and that of their loved ones.

