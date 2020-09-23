Buhari congratulates Elumelu on naming among 100 most influential people

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu, on his being named among Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday said the President commended Elumelu’s vision of Africapitalism, which espouses that Africa’s private sector must play a leading role in the continent’s development through long-term investments, entrepreneurship, and regional connectivity, adding that it was just a matter of time before such caught global attention.

President Buhari said Elumelu’s commitment to the development of African youths, whom he has given a voice and empowerment, investing $5,000 in 1,000 young entrepreneurs per year across 54 countries, pedestals him as a visionary, with milk of human kindness, “and such, among others, must have qualified him for the Time Hall of Fame.”

President Buhari wished Elumelu greater successes on all fronts and recommends his strides to other high net worth people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

The Kaduna-born former apex banker was grilled for the third time on Monday over his radio interview where he inferred that a serving northern state governor is encouraging insecurity in the region.

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for.

News of Babasuwe’s death rumour filtered into town and social media platforms in the early hours of Friday with friends and fans of the actor making efforts to reach out to him.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…