NDLEA intercepts truck loaded with illicit drugs in Anambra heading to Yobe

The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a lorry loaded with Cannabis Sativa (1635 kilogrammes) wrapped in polythene materials. The lorry also carried Tramadol 225ml (235 kg), Diazaphan (4.6 kg), Exrl5 (34kg) and Cocaine 0.10 grammes.

The State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Mohammed Misbahu Idris, who disclosed this while displaying the substances before newsmen at the Command headquarters in Awka, on Wednesday, said that the vehicle was intercepted in Anambra on transit to Yobe State, in the northern part of Nigeria.

The vehicle was suspected to be coming from either Edo or Delta, he added.

He said the suspects placed palm oil gallons, motorbikes and bags of bedroom slippers on top, whereas the drugs were placed below to deceive the public into believing it was all slippers and palm oil that were being transported to Yobe State.

“When the vehicle was stopped by our men on duty at Ukpo junction in the state, the driver and the conductor escaped.”

Idris expressed concern over the increasing rate of drug abuse among youth in spite of the enlightenment campaign being championed by the NDLEA across the country.

While commending the effort of the state Governor, Willie Obiano, in partnering NDLEA to eradicate illicit drug activities in the state, the commandant solicited for the cooperation of the public in exposing the activities of those dealing in hard drugs.

During the exercise, 14 suspected illicit drugs users were also paraded.

