COVID-19: NMA president commends commitment of health workers

The president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Francis Faduyile, commended the commitment and selfless services of medical and health workers in the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Faduyile made the commendation, when the delegation of all health professionals paid a solidarity visit to Kano State, with the aim of boosting the morale of health worker in the state.

According to him, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic was a collective responsibility, hence all efforts needed to be put in place in ensuring that the stated goals were achieved.

He said Nigerian health workers were working assiduously in ensuring that the spread of COVID-19 was properly addressed in the country.

His words: “We are in Kano to solidarite with our members in Kano State, to show concern to the people of Kano especially since COVID-19 has become powerful in the state, we need to show them that we are with them and boost the morale of our staffs that are stretch beyond limit.”

Dr Faduyile advised health workers to stay safe and ensure that they have their personal protective equipment aimed at ensuring that they are safe.

Earlier the leader of Federal Government delegation of COVID-19 in Kano, Dr Sani Gwarzo, said a lot has been achieved in the fight against COVID-19 in Kano.

According to him, since the arrival of his team to Kano, they have been collaborating with the Kano State COVID-19 Committee headed by the state Deputy governor, saying so far over eighty rapid response team have been formulated aimed at reaching out to patients as at when due.

Dr Gwarzo commended the health workers in the frontline for their commitment and dedication, saying Federal Government approved the payment of allowances, insurance and other needed logistics to frontline health workers.

He urged the teeming masses of the state to always maintained personal and environmental hygiene aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE