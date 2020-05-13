Kano traffic agency apprehends fleeing robber

Members of Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) have intercepted fleeing suspected criminals in a Honda car after they robbed a POS/perfume store of about N200,000.

According to a statement signed and issued on Wednesday by KAROTA Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar, a copy available to pressmen, said the suspects, one Sharif Yusuf, 33 years old of Dakata Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State went to the shop along Suleiman Gezewa Street, Tudun Wada Area of the state in the company of one Samuel Moses, a resident of Sabon Gari, and succeeded in carting away the sum of N200,000 on Tuesday.

He, however, disclosed that luck ran out on the suspected thieves after the driver who had already dropped off his accomplice carrying the money was intercepted on Airport Road after a vigilant KAROTA personnel observed there was a suspicious cloud around the approaching car and sought the help of two vehicles ahead to barricade the road.

The statement then revealed that “His suspicion was confirmed after some persons who chased the suspects from the scene appeared raising an alarm which led to the arrest of Sharif Yusuf who was subsequently moved to the agency office where N200,000 was recovered after the arrest.”

The shop owner, Isah Husaini Tudun Wada, thanked the agency for the role it played which led to the arrest and recovery of his stolen money and prayed God to continue to guide them in all their affairs.

While the managing director of the agency, Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, charged the personnel to remain disciplined and standout tall while discharging their lawful duties wherever they find themselves.

Dan’agundi, however, stated that the suspect will be handed over to the police for further investigation.

