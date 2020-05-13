Father, mother, their 3-year-old child test positive for coronavirus as cases rise to 8 in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, disclosed on Wednesday how a father, his wife and their three-year-old child tested positive for coronavisus, just as he said he plans to erect gates at the state borders to further curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Umahi made this known on Wednesday during a live broadcast at Government House, Abakaliki, when he confirmed the eighth coronavirus patient, who is three years old.

According to Umahi, he decided on the erection of gate due to what he called the inability of people to obey the restrictions of interstate movement.

He said: “As of today, we have a total of eight cases. Three of the cases are very sympathetic because they involve a man and the wife and their child. The man and the wife have two children; one is a year plus, the other one is three years. Then we tested the man and the woman. In fact, we took the woman and the man and tested them and both of them tested positives. Now, those are the sixth and seventh cases.

“On 11th of this month, one of the kids, the three-year-old, tested positive. The doctors have been battling because the child that tested negative is still sucking breasts and the doctors have told the father and the mother to isolate the child since the child tested negative twice.

“I spoke with Enugu State governor and we agreed to erect the gate together and it is still on my mind to erect gates at our borders so that when we lock them, we just go home. We will build them in such a way that even if you want to go through the bush, you cannot pass.

The governor further disclosed that no fewer than 438 patients are being tested at the local government holding centres across the state. He however promised to issue certificate of discharge to those that test negative for the virus.

“In our efforts at the local governments, we have a total of 31 people being held at the holding centre in Ohaozara local government, Ebonyi local government 72, Abakaliki local government 31, Ezza North 28, Ohaukwu 35, Ishielu 23, Afikpo North 35, Onicha local government 23, Ivo one, Afikpo south 32, Ezza south 16, Ikwo 35, Izzi 31. Total is 438.

“Our directive is that these people that are at the holding centres, we will take their samples and after 14 days and if they test negative, we will release them with discharge certificates.”