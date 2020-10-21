COVID-19: Nigeria records 72 new cases, total now 61,630

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,630.
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.
“On the 20th of October 2020, 72 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 61630 cases have been confirmed, 56798 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 72 new cases are reported from 10 states – Lagos (30), FCT (12), Kaduna (7), Imo (6), Oyo (6), Ogun (3), Edo (3), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Enugu (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,726
|1,012
|19,507
|207
|FCT
|5,935
|558
|5,298
|79
|Plateau
|3,587
|339
|3,215
|33
|Oyo
|3,421
|824
|2,556
|41
|Rivers
|2,737
|62
|2,616
|59
|Edo
|2,648
|19
|2,522
|107
|Kaduna
|2,569
|54
|2,473
|42
|Ogun
|1,986
|204
|1,753
|29
|Delta
|1,812
|26
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,741
|6
|1,681
|54
|Ondo
|1,659
|38
|1,585
|36
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Osun
|916
|45
|851
|20
|Katsina
|904
|1
|879
|24
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|6
|690
|14
|Imo
|607
|29
|566
|12
|Benue
|484
|61
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|478
|140
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|1
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|329
|7
|316
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|3
|284
|8
|Anambra
|275
|27
|229
|19
|Niger
|274
|13
|249
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|0
|229
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|117
|8
|103
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|79
|5
|66
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
