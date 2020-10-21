COVID-19: Nigeria records 72 new cases, total now 61,630

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,630.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 20th of October 2020, 72 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61630 cases have been confirmed, 56798 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 72 new cases are reported from 10 states – Lagos (30), FCT (12), Kaduna (7), Imo (6), Oyo (6), Ogun (3), Edo (3), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Enugu (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,7261,01219,507207
FCT5,9355585,29879
Plateau3,5873393,21533
Oyo3,4218242,55641
Rivers2,737622,61659
Edo2,648192,522107
Kaduna2,569542,47342
Ogun1,9862041,75329
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74161,68154
Ondo1,659381,58536
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Osun9164585120
Katsina904187924
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710669014
Imo6072956612
Benue4846141310
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti32973166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2752722919
Niger2741324912
Adamawa248022919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba11781036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

