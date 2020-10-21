COVID-19: Nigeria records 72 new cases, total now 61,630

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,630.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 20th of October 2020, 72 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61630 cases have been confirmed, 56798 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 72 new cases are reported from 10 states – Lagos (30), FCT (12), Kaduna (7), Imo (6), Oyo (6), Ogun (3), Edo (3), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Enugu (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,726 1,012 19,507 207 FCT 5,935 558 5,298 79 Plateau 3,587 339 3,215 33 Oyo 3,421 824 2,556 41 Rivers 2,737 62 2,616 59 Edo 2,648 19 2,522 107 Kaduna 2,569 54 2,473 42 Ogun 1,986 204 1,753 29 Delta 1,812 26 1,737 49 Kano 1,741 6 1,681 54 Ondo 1,659 38 1,585 36 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Osun 916 45 851 20 Katsina 904 1 879 24 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 6 690 14 Imo 607 29 566 12 Benue 484 61 413 10 Nasarawa 478 140 325 13 Bayelsa 403 1 381 21 Ekiti 329 7 316 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 275 27 229 19 Niger 274 13 249 12 Adamawa 248 0 229 19 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 117 8 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

