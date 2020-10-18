BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House of Reps Speaker in closed-door meeting over #EndSARS protests
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.
The meeting which started on Sunday afternoon, is being held at the presidential villa, Abuja where the various protests in the country is the main issue of the meeting.
Details later…
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
