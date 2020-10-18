My convoy was attacked by political thugs not protesting youths — Oyetola

Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that,

those who attacked on Saturday in Osogbo, capital of the Osun State made attempts to assassinate him and some of his political aides.

According to him, “my attackers were not the genuine youths who were protesting under the aegis of #EndSARS.”

The governor, however, dissociated himself from those that were killed in Saturday mayhem explaining that, he joined the protest from Okefia and walked to Olaiya junction, where he addressed the peaceful protesters before the process was hijacked by hoodlums.

“The deaths from yesterday’s protest was not in any way linked to me as my security personnel did not fire live ammunition or teargas at the protesters.

Details later…

