COVID-19: Imams declare three days fasting, prayers in Ogun

Muslims in Ogun State have been enjoined to observe three-day fasting and prayer as part of spiritual efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charge was given by the League of Imams and Alfas also known as Rabbitah on Monday.

According to a statement by the Secretary-General of the association, Ogun, Imam Tajudeen Adewunmi, the exercise would commence on Tuesday, April 7, and end on Thursday, April 9, 2020, corresponding with the white days in the month of Sha’ban in the Islamic Calendar.

The statement noted that the social distancing order which necessitated the suspension of Jumah services was in the interest of all, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the virus is eradicated.

The statement reads in part: “The month of Sha’ban is noted for spiritual engagements and we urge Muslims to use part of its days, most especially the white days, that is, 13th, 14th and 15th of the month (which correspond to Tuesday, 7th to Thursday,9th April, 2020 to observe fast dedicated to seeking Allah’s forgiveness and mercy on behalf of the whole world.

“If COVID-19 is a creature of Allah, its powers cannot compare with the might of Allah Himself, for He is the Most Powerful and Gracious. We pray to Allah to save our nations from this pandemic.

“It is a very difficult decision for us to take and for the public to abide, more so as it involves the suspension of Jumah services all over. Definitely, it’s for our own good and the good of all.

“We beseech Allah for His forgiveness and mercy, that he removes the virus from our land so we can return to our Masjid in no time.

“Be that as it may, as we have promised to keep updating the Ummah on developments, we are using this opportunity to appeal to us all to continue to abide by the government regulations of hand wash, personal hygiene and stay at home policies.”

