[BREAKING] COVID-19: 137 Canadians flown out of Nigeria

One hundred and thirty-seven Canadian nationals have been evacuated out of Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The Canadians were this morning flown out of Lagos airport on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 flight marked ET8201 with registration number ET-ALO.

The aircraft, however, took off at exactly 1129hrs to Abuja to pick other evacuees slated for the flight.

The aircraft took off with 137 Canadians and 11 crew.

Similarly, 140 Lebanese nationals and 37 Egyptians were yesterday evacuated out of the country through the Lagos airport following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.