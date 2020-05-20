The Delta State Government has recorded its sixth COVID-19 death which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Central Hospital, Warri.

According to the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, in a statement, the 28th case was a 78-year-old male patient who was referred from a private hospital in Warri unconscious to the COVID-19 treatment centre, Central Hospital Warri by 2 am.

The patient had been in the hospital for days before he was referred to the treatment entre where he died within 3 hours of arrival.

Dr Ononye said that since the index case of COVID-19 was detected on April 7, the state has recorded a total of 28 cases which were from the 425 persons tested so far in the State.

He explained that five of the recorded deaths were between 47 and 78 years of age as they all had one pre-existing illness or the other, including diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic liver or kidney disease.

He said one of the deaths was a 20-year-old man who had been suffering from blood cancer and anaemic heart failure that took him to the hospital frequently for treatment, including blood transfusions.

So far there state has recorded 28 confirmed cases, 6 deaths, 12 discharges and 10 active cases still being managed in our treatment centres.

Dr Ononye stressed that as strategic partners of the state government in the containment of the spread of COVID-19, private healthcare providers are strongly enjoined to have a high index of suspicion with all patients.

He stated that suspected cases should be promptly referred to the government treatment or holding facilities for further evaluation in order not to lose precious time in determining the status of the patients.

