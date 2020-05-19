Apologise to Nigerians for denying links with Chinese doctors, PDP tells FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April.

The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal Government to apologise to Nigerians.

Tribune Online reports that the party accused the Federal Government taking Nigerians for granted over the manner it is handling the controversy surrounding the Chinese medical team.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the conduct of the Federal Government in disclaiming the Chinese team and declaring that it cannot account for their whereabouts after it had accorded them state reception, further exposed the dishonesty, lack of transparency and inherent corruption that pervade the APC administration.

The PDP in the statement described as bizarre that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclaimed the Chinese team, denied involvement and knowledge of their whereabouts whereas clarifications by the Chinese Embassy and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) indicate that the team had been in CCECC facility and had also collaborated with our health agencies.

The statement reads: “PDP noted that the APC administration would have faced the anger of Nigerians for its lack of transparency, at the lapsing of the 48-hours ultimatum, but for the clarifications by the Chinese Embassy and CCECC.

“With this clarification by CCECC, the PDP demands that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 should come clean on the reasons it claimed ignorance of the whereabouts of the Chinese team and apologize to Nigerians.

“This is because our party believes that the health minister’s conduct betrayed a plot by certain officials of the Federal Government to deceive Nigerians and ostensibly distract public attention from the acts of corruption being perpetrated in the fight against COVID-19 in our country.

“The PDP consequently demands that the Federal Government should immediately declare and account for, in details, all funds, equipment, therapeutics and sundry aids it has received from international and indigenous bodies and individuals, given the exposed proclivities of its officials for diversion of such aids.

“PDP applauded Nigerians for supporting its 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government and assured that it would never relent in protecting their interest at all times, particularly against the cabal in the APC, who are bent at not only pillaging our national resources but also to cause confusion in the polity.”