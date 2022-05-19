Court ruling qualifies me to contest PDP governorship primaries in Kaduna ― Ashiru

Ahead of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Kaduna State, a gubernatorial aspirant of the party in the state, Hon. Mohammed Isah Ashiru has said the recent court ruling has cleared him to contest the governorship primaries.

To this end, the former member of the House of Representatives has said the recent High court judgment in Zaria has dismissed allegations of fake results and not having the minimum educational qualification to contest for governor, instituted against him by a PDP member, Isah Abdullahi.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the Director of Legal Services, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Isah Ashiru Campaign Organisation, Barr. Husaini Abdu said having been cleared fit, he is therefore qualified to contest.

He said: “We are compiling the list of those that have defamed the aspirant for prosecution except they retract their statement, publish a retraction in two national dailies and take further steps to show remorse from their action.

“The plaintiff filed a suit against Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru at the Kaduna High Court 1 sitting in Zaria, alleging that he does not have the minimum educational qualification to contest for governor in Kaduna State and seeking some relief.

“But Ashiru filed a counterclaim seeking to be declared fit and qualified to contest and seeking a N1 million damages for defamation of his character.





“Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru tendered six documents including his GCE certificate issued to him in January 1980 by Kufena College, Zaria. A national diploma and a higher national diploma from a polytechnic, a PGD and a Master’s degree in public administration by Bayero University, Kano.”

According to Abdu, on May 9th, 2022, the suit was dismissed by Justice M. K. Dabo.

“The case was dismissed not struck out, so it can not be returned back to the court forever except it is appealed and to the best of our knowledge up till this moment, it has not been appealed.

“The plaintiff has fulfilled part of the rulings by publishing a retraction in a national daily but he is yet to publish the second and pay the damages to the defendant.

“Ashiru covenanted to do everything possible to ensure law and order during the primaries by following due process to ensure that sanity is maintained,” he declared.

