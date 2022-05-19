Protest as tipper lorry crushes motorcyclist to death in Osun

A motorcyclist, Nura Mohammed, who hails from the Ayetoro area in Ifon-Osun was crushed to death by a tipper lorry in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that the incident involved a tipper, a minibus and Mohammed’s Bajaj motorcycle with registration no Osun TAN UE

The development resulted in a protest by other motorcyclists in the area who trooped out in large numbers to express their displeasure with the accident.

Their peaceful protest which caused a heavy traffic jam in the area lasted for a few hours as the okada riders appealed to the concerned authorities to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

One of them who identified himself as Adeyanju Adeoti told our reporter that the perpetrator of the act is wicked and callous and prayed to God to expose him in no distance time.

Speaking on the incident, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, explained in a statement that in Osogbo, that “the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider with two passengers was coming from Okinni heading to Bovas area of Agunbelewo.

“On getting to a point before Bovas filling station that the unknown minibus that was coming from Ilobu road suddenly parked on obstruction while the motorcyclist hit the minibus from the rear. They fell down on the road and the oncoming unknown tipper crushed them.”

“In the process, they sustained serious injuries and they were rushed to Uniosun Teaching Hospital while the two unknown vehicles were nowhere to be found. Effort ongoing to trace the two vehicles,” she submitted.