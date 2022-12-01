Court nullifies Abia APGA guber primary

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, nullified the Abia All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship Primary election held on May 29, 2022, and ordered that a fresh primary election be conducted within 14 days.

Justice Nyako made the order in a judgement on a suit filed by Chief Chikwe Udensi, challenging the outcome of the APGA gubernatorial primary election, purportedly won by Professor Greg Ibe.

The judge observed that from the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the May 29 APGA gubernatorial primary election in Abia state was “flawed and marred by irregularities”.

Chief Udensi, lost to Prof Ibe at the APGA primaries, but however headed to court to challenge the outcome of the election and specifically, urged the court to declare him the winner of the APGA gubernatorial primary election or in the alternative, order for the conduct of a fresh election.

