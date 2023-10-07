The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has asked former vice president and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to leave the NNPP out of his quest to challenge the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Tribune Online recalls that Atiku last Thursday during a world press conference which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, had asked Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the NNPP respectively to team up with him to expose the ‘dirty’ secrets of President Tinubu.

Addressing the media at the NNPP national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, the acting deputy national chairman, Prince Nwaeze Onu, said unlike Atiku and the PDP, the NNPP is not in court and will not want to be seen as an interloper in a case that it is not involved in. He said NNPP is more focused on issues affecting it and should not be dragged into things affecting other parties.

He added that the NNPP decided not to approach the court because of its love for Nigeria.

“You will remember we are not in court. And if you jump into what you are not involved in, you become an interloper. Since we are not in court for one reason or the other because we love the country more than ourselves.

“And that is why we do not wish to engage in things that we are not part of abinitio. We need fairness, we need equity and we will allow the judiciary to take its course.

“If you address a press conference and the judiciary is there, if you watch our press release now you will find out that we are more focused on the issues that affect within the level of our party,” Nwaeze said.

Nwaeze warned those fighting the party to steer clear and stop meddling in its internal affairs. While thanking INEC for its commitment to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and the judiciary for its role in promoting the rule of law, Nwaeze assured Nigerians of NNPP’s commitment to enthroning democracy and its dividends to all.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE