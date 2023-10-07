The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano command, has arrested four suspected vandals at two different communities of Riga fada and Dan Maliki in Kumbotso local government area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command Public Relation Officer ( PRO) DSC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi and made available to the press, stated that the suspects are “Ayatullah Ibrahim, M, 29yrs, Tasiu Aliyu, M, 30yrs, Hafizu Mukhtar, M, 30yrs, and Inusa Mustafa, M, 35yrs all of different areas in Kumbotso LG.”

“The vandals as estimated by Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) had vàndalised approximately 1.5 million worth of electricity equipment in the victim’s communities.”

According to him, the arrest was part of Commandant Mohammed Lawal Falala, renewed efforts to rid Kano of vandals.

Abdullahi disclosed that the suspects were apprehended by personnel of the Anti-Vandalism Unit and NSCDC’s Kumbotso division and with the support of a local vigilante group as well as community watchdog members.

He, therefore, added that while being quizzed and interrogated by investigators at the NSCDC, the suspects confessed to having committed the crime.

He stated that the suspects specialized in vandalising and stealing armored cables and electric transformer attachments, terrorising neighborhoods of Riga fada, Danmaliki, Gurin Gawa, Gadama, Bechi, Yan kusa and Shekar Mai daki all of Kumbotso local government area.

He explained that in the conclusion of the investigation, the suspects would be charged in court.

In another development, operatives of the armed squad unit on night patrol duty on Thursday 5th October, 2023 by 1400hrs have arrested 41 suspects at different locations in the metropolis.

He then hinted that the suspects are now undergoing profiling in the Intelligence and Investigation department for further possible legal actions.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE