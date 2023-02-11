By Akanimoh Asuquo

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ogun State, Ubokobong Wilson, has initiated and hosted a pet project, tagged, Sagamu French Competition in the state.

According to the corps member who is a graduate of French from the University of Uyo, Nigeria, the competition which held recently at City Side Schools, GRA, Sagamu is aimed at eliminating all barriers to the learning of the French language in Sagamu and its environs.

Tribune Online gathered that the inaugural edition of the project came in two segments: The Grand French Quiz and The French Spelling Bee.

Six A-Level Schools in the city of Sagamu participated and Advanced Breed International College emerged overall winners of the maiden edition.

“The winning schools alongside runners were presented to with prizes worth hundreds of thousands.

“With appraisals across the state, the Sagamu French Project Team will ensure that the French Contest remains a culture in the state.

“The team is opened for sponsorship by men and women of goodwill in subsequent editions,” the corps member said.