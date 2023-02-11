Nollywood actor and producer, Martins Omosigho Ogbebor, better known as Martini, in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, speaks about his journey so far in the make-believe industry. Excerpts:

Tell us a little about yourself?

My name is Martins Omosigho Ogbebor, popularly known as Martini or VirginBoi. I was born in Benin City, Edo State. I am the first child with two siblings. I went to Saint David Primary School, Lagos Island. I obtained a Degree in Fine and Applied Arts (Graphics Major) in University of Benin (Ekenwa campus). I later joined Dicon School of Performing Arts and graduated with a certificate.

What made you to pursue a career in acting?

I can’t really figure what influenced my acting career. All I know is that it’s in-born. I think it’s what I’m destined to do. If I should leave acting for something else, I don’t think I’ll be fulfilled or happy. This is what gives me joy and it’s what I have passion for. So I’m doing what makes me happy and also making money from it.

How has your experience working in the industry been so far?

My experience has been good and crazy at the same time since 2016. I’m grateful to God that I’m not where I used to be today, things have really changed, though, it’s not an easy process. I remember leaving my full time job to face my acting career without any sponsor or source of income. It was really crazy. Thanks to Itele D’icon, my boss, for making it smooth for me. I give God the glory now.





At what age did you realise that you want to join the entertainment industry?

When I was a kid, I loved entertaining people, I loved making people around me laugh, no dull moment with me. When I was in the University of Benin, I always acted with some of the Theatre Arts students whenever they were doing their school projects. That was when I discovered that I needed to push this acting career..

How do you rehearse a scene if the other actors you needed to interact with in the scene are not available?

As an actor, you have to know how to visualise things. Your imagination needs to be crazy. If I have a scene I needed to rehearse with an actor and he or she is not available, I’ll just visualize that I’m seeing them in front of me. Then I’ll rehearse my lines and give the reaction needed.

What was your first role and in what movie?

My first role was playing Sister Bimbo Oshin’s husband in Wura, produced and directed by my boss, Itele D’icon

What steps did you take to fully understand the importance of your character to the story?

I do a little more research online to know and study some of the terminologies of a character. For example, if I’m given a character to act as a doctor, I need to speak like one. I need to use their medical terminologies to deliver my lines. So, I do research and ask questions to get some basic knowledge about the character.

Who do you consider to be your acting role model?

I have beautiful and wonderful actors I look up to as my role model. But I’ll just mention few, including RMD, Gabriel Afolayan, Ibrahim Chatta, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare and Toyin Ajeyemi.

You are also a producer; can you share with us some of your experiences as a producer?

Yes, I’m the producer of Ologbojo and Asogba, both directed by my boss, Itele D’icon. I won’t lie to you; it’s not easy being a producer and also an actor at the same time on a project. Because you’re trying to get into your character and getting your lines at the same time you’re thinking about how the production is going. Are we on track? How is the expenditure? Am I spending above my budget? Is the crew okay? And all that… But trust me, it’s a good feeling. We’re just trying to let the audience, producers or investors know what we are capable of. Because it’s hard to see an investor who will just put up fund for you when they are not sure you can perform. So, I give myself the role and believe that I can also do this and that.

What do you do when you’re not doing theatre?

I’m an introvert. I love staying indoors and playing with my phone, watching TV, eat and sleep. I hardly go out. Not that I don’t go out. I do, that’s when it’s very important and necessary for me to. But most times, I love staying indoors.

How did you come about the name, Martini?

Actually, my mum gave me the name, Martini. Whenever she discovered I’m lying about something, she would be like, “hmmmm Martini”. That’s how I got the name Martini.

Tell us about your role, JAGA in Nikky Igboro.

Funny enough, I’ve had this name as a movie title I’m trying to work on for long time. Fortunately, I was given a script to read by my big bro, Abbey Jimoh and my character’s name was Jaga. I was like wow! I love it already, because it is an opportunity to review the Jaga character before even producing my own project since the title of the movie is not Jaga but Igboro it was. Produced and directed by Abbey Jimoh. It’s a street and rugged character. Trust me, you will love this movie.

How do you react when you receive a negative review about a performance?

Negative review is also a good review. This is because it will make you know where to work on and areas to tackle. You can’t always be getting good reviews. Negative review makes me improve. So, I welcome it.

Which role do you enjoy acting most?

I can act anything. I can act as an armed robber, doctor, police officer, gateman, name it. That’s the fun about it.

What productions have you acted in before?

A lot of great productions like Omo Ghetto, The Saga, King of Thieves, Kesari, Honey Money, Body Language, Jennifer’s Diary, Ologbojo, Jomi, Asogba, Lucifer, just to mention a few.

Do you have any on-going project at the moment?

Yes, I do. I’m working on a movie project called 7-Man Army and Jaga, very soon.

Out of the roles you have performed as an actor, which one is your favourite and why?

Asogba. I love that character because it’s not my usual character. I acted as a gardener, which is not my normal role.

How do you manage your personal and professional lives?

I live my professional life whenever I’m on set or in an event. Whenever I’m home or in my hood, I’m back to my normal life. I don’t fake or pretend to be who I am not.

Are you married?

No, I am not married, for now I am married to my career.

Have you progressed in your acting career as you had expected?

A lot of progress. Now, people can point at me outside saying I know that face; he’s a Nollywood actor and all that. And also I started with just passion, now it’s paying off financially little by little. I’m not where I used to be anymore. I give God the glory that things are getting better gradually.

What advice do you have for young people who are just starting their careers, specifically in relation to movie theatre?

You need to be sure of what you want. You need to be sure you have passion for acting, because without having passion for it, you’ll be frustrated. If you have passion for it, then go for training to get more knowledge about it. And also be very prayerful.

