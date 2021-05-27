Corona school students win multimillion-dollar foreign scholarships

SOME students of Corona Secondary School (CSS), Agbara, Ogun State, have dazzled at both international and national competitions held recently and carted home multimillion-dollar scholarship awards.

Three of the students bagged the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) awards while three others won the National History Awards (NHA), with one overall winner; and a student bagged the Association for International Schools Award (AISA) respectively.

The award presentation which took place on the school premises recently, had in attendance the principal, Mrs Chinedum Oluwadamilola, teachers, organisers of the awards and the students.

In her address, the excited Mrs Oluwadamilola noted that the students have made the school proud by their diligence and commitment to success, adding that the school has always in its capability provided a good platform for the students to achieve an outstanding academic result.

She said: “This is an event where excellence is celebrated. Excellence that is being validated by international organisations. We have been participating in the national history competition for the past six years and we have won the compettition at various levels. We have won in both the senior and junior categories but this is the first time we are combining both at the national level with one of our students emerging as the overall best, scoring 100 per cent.

Speaking about other awards won by the school, she said “the other awards are Association for International Schools Award (AISA) and Council of British International Schools (COBIS) Award. Every year, AISA wants to reward students across the continent for excellence and we have always put on for that competition.’’

“Meanwhile, the COBIS award cuts across various nations of the world. COBIS award is not just about academic performances but the impact of the students are able to make within their school and the larger community. The award is in six categories and each school is expected to put in for just three nominations and then talk about what the impact the students have made with evidence. We put in for three nominations and we won in all.”

She noted that despite the fact that the final year students are yet to sit for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic break, the three COBIS winners in the school have already secured admissions in international universities.

“If we sum the worth of all the scholarships, we have over two million dollars worth scholarships awarded to some of our students,” the principal said.

In his remarks, coordinator, National History Competitions, Mr James Onimisi, said the students of Corona Secondary School are teachable students with hard-working teachers.

The History and Sociology Teacher, Mr Olusanjo Fagbohungbe who supervised the students for the National History Award, applauded the students for their hard work towards success and the school for supporting the students at all times.

The head prefect, Master Jay Esemudje, who doubled as the recipient of COBIS award and the only student awarded the AISA award in the whole of Africa with over 600,000 dollars worth of scholarship, appreciated the school for her tremendous support at all time.

“I received the COBIS award for my Excellence contribution to the Wonder School Community. This award is the recognition of students who do things they love. I believe that if you do things you enjoy and impact others positively, you are also a good student.

Another COBIS award recipient, Miss Tamara Akika, in her testimony said life has given her enough and all she wants is to give back to life which eventually won her an award.

“The award I won was about my significant contribution to the African community. I believe I won this award because of my impact in my community; I’m very passionate about helping people and putting smiles on their faces. I have developed a lot of projects which were of significant benefit to the larger society. I also believe that this award is a motivation for people to do the best they can as individuals in their community,” she said.

The overall winner of the National History Award (NHA) in Nigeria, Miss Oyindoubra Akika, while expressing her joy said preparing for the competition wasn’t that easy as she didn’t know anything about history but with the help of her teachers she was able to perform better than she expected.

Another recipient of the NHA, Miss Toluwanimi Sonuga, said “I’m excited about the award that was presented to me, it was a result of hard work.”

