Oyo emerges winner in 2021 inter-senior secondary schools debate competition

OYO State debate team has emerged the 2021 winner in the inter-senior secondary schools debate competition organised by the President’s Schools Debate, Nigeria (PSDN), in collaboration with the Oyo State Ministry of Education.

Ogun and Ekiti states placed second and third, respectively in the debate.

The event which was held at the Ibadan Business School, Francis Okediji Street, Bodija, was held between Monday, May 17 and Thursday, May 20, and drew debate teams from all the six South-West states.

In his opening remark at the event, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said a country’s path to greatness is assured when quality minds that are masters of the art of disputation people its legislature.

Makinde said quality debate is the staple of democracy which characterises the legislatures of the advanced democracies of the world.

The governor noted that a measure of the proactiveness of the reform policies of the government of the day is a holistic approach that covers both curricular and co-curricular spheres

“The prime aim of modern education is the all-round development of students’ personalities and this requires careful application of not only curricular but also co-curricular activities. Speaking of co-curricular activities, the importance of inter-school competition cannot be gainsaid.

“Studies have established that competitions among students promote better performances. As such, in addition to the annual State Quiz Debate and Spelling Bee Competition, government is also promoting the participation of our students in national competition to boost their talents, skills and inculcate the qualities of sportsmanship spirit, teamwork and cooperation,” Makinde said.

Governor Makinde expressed his appreciation to the national organising body of PSDN under the auspices of the Office of Her Excellency, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari for giving the hosting rights of the regional competition to Oyo State.

In his address, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, represented by the Director of Schools, Ministry of Education, Mrs Christianah Bolaji, thanked Governor Makinde for approving the release of funds to host the competition, and for his visionary leadership, which he said recognises the primacy of education to the development aspirations of the state.

Dignitaries at the event were the national coordinator of PSDN, Elder Dare Oritu; the vice chairman (Southern Nigeria), National Advisory Board of PSDN, Professor Modupe Adelabu; Professor Benedict Emunemu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Oyo State, Mrs Aminat B. Atere, among others.

