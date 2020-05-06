CONVID-19: Ekiti govt quarantines seven Kano returnees, three others

The Ekiti State government has revealed that seven people who returned to the state from Kano State and three other females who forcefully entered Ekiti had been quarantined to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Health, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, who spoke during a media briefing in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, noted that it was residents who alerted government upon the arrival of the people to the state.

“We got several tip-offs from people and we acted on them. The Kano returnees came to Adeparusi estate in Adebayo area and some came to Atinkankan area both in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. We got the information from the public and we got them arrested and they were quarantined immediately,” he said.

Also, the government has revealed it would prosecute the COVID-19 patient who brought the disease from Katsina State despite the lockdown order and prohibition of interstate movements in the state.

The woman who came from Katsina to visit her husband, a soldier working in Ekiti, was discovered to have contracted the virus after her husband alerted the task force when she started manifesting symptoms.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, who said the woman who came to visit her husband at a time there was a lockdown, had committed an offence.

According to her, “though, It was the husband who alerted us, but it was an offence against the state and the Ministry of Justice will take appropriate actions against her at the right time”

The commissioner added that the woman’s husband, who was the only main contact has been quarantined in line with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines.